Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,386,000 after purchasing an additional 559,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.36. 311,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The company has a market capitalization of $168.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

