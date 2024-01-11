Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $21.36 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,525. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

