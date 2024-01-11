Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $15.82 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.34.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,122,971.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,323,965 shares of company stock worth $181,857,286 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.55. The company had a trading volume of 641,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,040. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.