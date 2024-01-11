Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $14.82 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.35.

Get Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.