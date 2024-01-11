Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $12.61 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.29. 390,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,158. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

