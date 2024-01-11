Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $7.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,513.60. 43,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,356. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,214.65 and a 12-month high of $3,580.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,276.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,082.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,492.15.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

