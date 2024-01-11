Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $55,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $683,856.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,014,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WMT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.82. 947,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $432.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

