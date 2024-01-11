Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 879 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $20,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after buying an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6,589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.33.

Equinix Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $804.00. 25,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,428. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $794.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $773.24. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $824.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $14,886,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

