Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,062 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $42,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.78. The stock had a trading volume of 585,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.20. The firm has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

