StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $16.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Barclays upped their price target on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. Analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 72.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,969,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,463 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter worth $21,882,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in StoneCo by 200.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in StoneCo by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,122,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,306,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter worth $24,313,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

