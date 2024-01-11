StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SigmaTron International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.95. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SigmaTron International by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

