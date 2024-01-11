StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

FSI stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.