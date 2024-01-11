StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.43. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.72 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Acorda Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

