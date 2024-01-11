StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.44.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in SuperCom by 81.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 297,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

