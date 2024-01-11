StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $221.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

