StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BDL stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 2.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Further Reading

