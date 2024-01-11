StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of BDL stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.67.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 2.29%.
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
