StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $16.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 59.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at $36,090,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,155,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 531,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at $5,660,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 317,417 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

