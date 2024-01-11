State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

