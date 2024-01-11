Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) rose 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 273,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 157,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Southern Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter. Southern Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 27.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.140625 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

