South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised shares of South32 from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
