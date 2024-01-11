Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,299.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

