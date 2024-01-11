Short Interest in Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Increases By 6,466.7%

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 6,466.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Yerbaé Brands Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of YERBF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 30,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,089. Yerbaé Brands has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29.

Yerbaé Brands Company Profile

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company's offers beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers and 16oz plant-based energy drinks in various flavors.

