Short Interest in Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Increases By 6,466.7%

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 6,466.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Yerbaé Brands Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of YERBF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 30,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,089. Yerbaé Brands has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29.
Yerbaé Brands Company Profile
