SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives $21.16 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $46,908.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 494,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,907.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SentinelOne news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 9,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $223,458.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 550,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,164,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $46,908.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 494,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,907.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,135,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,437 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 149,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 10.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,480,000 after acquiring an additional 442,593 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

