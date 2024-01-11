Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $97,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,746 shares of company stock worth $46,252,094 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET opened at $249.42 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $251.32. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

