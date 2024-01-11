Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,360 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,210,000 after acquiring an additional 497,852 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,715,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CL opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

