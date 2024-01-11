Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $5.20 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 193,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,145,000 after buying an additional 115,787 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 454,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,711,000 after buying an additional 274,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 772,402 shares of company stock valued at $123,009,941. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $162.70 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.50. The company has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.