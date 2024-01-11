Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,487 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

