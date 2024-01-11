Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 611,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,608 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 8.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $20,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $36.32. 1,523,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,611. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

