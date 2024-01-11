Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $597.53.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE TMO opened at $544.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a market capitalization of $210.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 5,832,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,975 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.