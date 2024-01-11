SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

SABS opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 664.68% and a negative return on equity of 120.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.