Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYAN. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $471,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,394.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 54.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $42.28 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 89.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.92 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 42.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

