Reviewing BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) and The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) and The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of BranchOut Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BranchOut Food and The Hain Celestial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hain Celestial Group 0 6 2 0 2.25

Profitability

The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.78%. Given The Hain Celestial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than BranchOut Food.

This table compares BranchOut Food and The Hain Celestial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BranchOut Food N/A N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group -7.51% 3.13% 1.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BranchOut Food and The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BranchOut Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group $1.80 billion 0.56 -$116.54 million ($1.50) -7.47

BranchOut Food has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Hain Celestial Group.

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats BranchOut Food on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit- and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments. It also provides cooking and culinary oils; cereal bars; fresh and aseptic soups; yogurts; and nut butters. In addition, the company offers hot-eating desserts, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, natural sweeteners, syrups, dessert sauces, and marmalade products, as well as other food products. Further, it provides snack products comprising potato, root vegetable and other exotic vegetable chips, straws, tortilla chips; and personal care products that include hand, skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby food, sunscreens, and other products under the Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth's Best, JASON, Live Clean, and Queen Helene brands name. Additionally, the company offers herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea under the Celestial Seasonings brand. It sells pantry products under the Spectrum, Spectrum Essentials, MaraNatha, Imagine broths, Hain Pure Foods, Health Valley, and Hollywood brands. It sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

