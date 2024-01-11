Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Lowered by Analyst

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.58 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

ZUMZ opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 414.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 490,772 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1,571.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,380 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 256,080 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 45.1% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,119 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

