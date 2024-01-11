Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $976,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $227.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48, a PEG ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

