Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Downgraded to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $415.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $380.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on POOL. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $382.27.

Pool Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $389.85 on Monday. Pool has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.48.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after acquiring an additional 93,012 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,077,000 after acquiring an additional 63,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Pool by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

