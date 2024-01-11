PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 64,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 47,816 shares.The stock last traded at $94.71 and had previously closed at $94.69.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDUR. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,751,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,060.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140,356 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,298,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,857,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 417.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 109,137 shares during the period.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

