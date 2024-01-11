Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $234,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Valero Energy by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Valero Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 186,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,375,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $124.72 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.60. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.