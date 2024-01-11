Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 134 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after acquiring an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167,889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.22 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

