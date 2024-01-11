Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives C$17.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded Pason Systems from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lowered Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on Pason Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other news, Senior Officer Celine Boston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Celine Boston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Van Beurden sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $644,240. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$14.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.86. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of C$93.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.4397099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

