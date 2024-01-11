Parthenon LLC Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parthenon LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.6% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $307.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.45. The company has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.45.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

