Parthenon LLC Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parthenon LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $599,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.66. 1,025,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,315. The stock has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average of $115.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

