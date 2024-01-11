OMG Network Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $107.65 million and $49.31 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001612 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00084808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00027813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00022489 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001577 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

