Northwest Bancshares Inc. Takes Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 840.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 425,061 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 16.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in International Paper by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in International Paper by 156.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 444,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 270,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.