Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $227.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.86. The company has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a PE ratio of -48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.