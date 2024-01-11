NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,467 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.92. 3,633,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,087,240. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46. The firm has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

