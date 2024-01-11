NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.61

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.61 and last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 1872960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXE. Pi Financial boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.74. The firm has a market cap of C$4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total value of C$2,676,420.00. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

