Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Netflix worth $522,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $11.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $489.72. 3,126,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,390. The company has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.61. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $503.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.88.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

