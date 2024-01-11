Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DZS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

DZS stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. DZS has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 24.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,757,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 349,773 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 3.1% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 43,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 158,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 183.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 853,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 552,866 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

