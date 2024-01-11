Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

