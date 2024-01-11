Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.35.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
