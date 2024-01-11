National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $484.21 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $225.02 and a 52-week high of $488.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $481.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.79.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the second quarter worth about $208,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 49.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 170.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

